Karen Wallace
NELSONVILLE - Karen Eileen Wallace, 78, of Nelsonville, peacefully passed away Oct. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 29, 1942 in Murray City, OH to Ruth and Lloyd (Blackie) North.
Karen is survived by her son, Jimmy (Anita) Wallace; her daughters, Jan Meimaridis and Julie Wallace (Doug Tolliver); sisters, Penny Wolf and Peggy Herbst; grandchildren, Brynn, Alex, Austin, Beth, Katie, Tre', Jacob, Taylor, James, Malori, Maci, Molly and Madaline; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was proceeded in death by her sisters, Shirley Engle, Glenna Treadway; and brother, Robert North.
Karen was a member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Warren Brown Funeral home in Nelsonville. Calling hours are Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. The family requests that masks be worn at the services.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
