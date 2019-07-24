ATHENS - On the morning of July 18, 2019, Dr. Kathleen Ann Kutsko of Athens, by way of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at the age of 65.

Kathleen was born in 1954 to Joseph and Catherine Kutsko in Youngstown. She came to Athens for college, and as many do, fell in love with the area and the wonderful people. She returned to the area after briefly leaving, this time with her husband and their three children.

Kathleen loved to learn, and she loved Ohio University. In 1976, she received her Bachelors Degree in Social Work and in 1986 received her Masters Degree in Community Counseling, both from Ohio University. Most recently, she achieved a lifelong dream of completing her PhD in Counselor Education and Supervision; she was hooded in May 2019. Kathleen was surrounded by family and friends enthusiastically cheering her on as she walked across the same stage that produced two of her degrees and multiple degrees for her children.

Kathleen opened her heart and home to anyone that needed her love. While she had three children, she was a mother figure for so many international students that came to study at Ohio University.

Kathleen is proceeded in death by her father, Joseph; her mother, Catherine; and her brother, Joe Kutsko.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie (Dan) Marthaler; sons Nathan (Marlena) Barnett and Brian (Maria) Barnett; her six grandchildren, Finnian, Maclean, Crosby, Wilson, Archer and Aoife; brothers, Ron (Judeen) Kutsko and Gary Kutsko; a sister, Lisa (Rene) Simon; and a sister-in-law, Teri Kutsko; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Aug. 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ the King University Parish, located at 75 Stewart St., Athens. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at Factory Street Studio, located at 37 Ohio Ave., Athens.

Kathleen was active in her communities and forever a learner, so in lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to RAICES (www.raicestexas.org) or the Arianna R Ulloa Scholarship fund (www.appalachianohio.org). Published in The Athens Messenger on July 25, 2019