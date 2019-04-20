|
ALBANY - Kathryn "Kathy" Munn Dailey, 75, of Palmetto, Florida, formerly an Albany, Ohio resident, died Sunday in Bradenton, Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Vivian Burdette Munn and Harold Perry Munn.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Fred Dailey of Palmetto, Florida; daughter Angela (Steve) Savage of Shade, daughter Trudy (Dave) Hackett of South Pasadena, Florida, daughter Katrina Courts of Saint Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Britney, Zachary and Grace Savage of Shade, and Noah Counts of Palmetto, Florida.
Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to OhioHealth Home Hospice, 444 West Union St. Su C, Athens, OH 45701, or Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.
Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign her register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2019