More Obituaries for Kathy Barker
Kathy Barker

Kathy Barker Obituary
GROVE CITY - Kathy Barker, 55, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 17, 1963 to the late Geraldine and Charles Hustead Sr. in Orrville, Ohio.
Kathy was employed by Bob Evans for 30 years. She was strong-willed and a hard worker. Kathy loved horses and fishing. She will be missed by many friends.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Justin McIntyre (girlfriend, Amber McMurry) and close friend, Stan Simmons. She was preceded by her husband, George, in 2013.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. There will be a Graveside Service at 1 p.m. at South Webster Cemetery.
To leave condolences for Kathy's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 17, 2019
