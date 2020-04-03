Home

Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Kathy Hanning

Kathy Hanning Obituary
LOGAN - Kathy Lee Klump Hanning, 62, of Logan, Ohio, passed away April 2, 2020 at her home.
Kathy was born July 19, 1957 in Fairfield County, Ohio to Jack and Betty Klump.
Surviving are her children, Christy (Joey Lane) Barker, James (Connie Estep) Sycks; and son-in-law, Jon Barker; siblings, Debbie Klump Rutter, Connie Klump Bailey, Diane (Steve) Baker, Jack (Lori) Klump, Peggy (Jan) Taylor, and Jeff (Lisa) Klump; grandchildren, Ashley Barker, Ethan Fullerton, Gracie Fullerton, and Brooklyn Sycks; great-grandchild, Kyler Southers; and beloved dog, Max.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Hanning; brothers, Roger and Bryan Klump; and mother-in-law, Bernadine Hanning.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. Burial will be at Connett Cemetery in Nelsonville Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday April 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Note: We are limiting the funeral and visitation to less than 50 people in the building at a time. Thanks, Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 4, 2020
