NELSONVILLE - Kathy Loudin, 58, began her next journey Nov. 18 2020 at her residence. Kathy dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She loved music, spending time with her beloved family and the great outdoors. She was an avid member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #3467, Nelsonville.
Her daughter Cindy, husband Seth and grandsons Kian (age 16) and Greyson (13) reside in Amanda, Ohio. Her son Kevin, wife Katie and grandchildren Trinity (11) and Lucas (6) reside in Clinton Twp., Michigan. She is preceded in death by her father James Weston and survived by her mother Ester Durfee and siblings Rhonda Martin, Keith and James Weston.
Kathy will be greatly missed by her family. She was, and always will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, peanut butter cookies, and most of all, her free spirit.
Services arrangements will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 fayette St., Nelsonville.
