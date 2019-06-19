On the afternoon of June 17, 2019 at 5:37 p.m., Kathy Marie (Taylor) Reed Yeisley went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 62, surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born to Clarence "Bud" and Helen Taylor on Aug. 26, 1956 in New England, Ohio. She received her high school diploma from Athens High School in 1974, started working her first job at Dairy Queen in Athens, and she continued to work her entire life until she retired from Community Based Care of Central Florida on June 15, 2017.

She married her loving husband, Thomas "Tom" Yeisley, on Nov. 22, 2009. Kathy was the most amazing mother to her three children, Kimberly "Kimmy" Lynn Hamilton, Travis Matthew Reed and Nicholas "Nick" Steven Reed, as well as her stepsons, Brad and Tyler Denslow and Matthew Yeisley. Kathy dedicated her life to the Lord on April 27, 2014 on the banks of the St. Johns River in DeLand, Florida.

Kathy loved her children and her grandchildren with every ounce of her being. She dedicated her life to them and continued to show them her love through her last days. She was as proud a mom as anyone has ever been. Kathy loved to spoil her grandbabies and she supported them in everything they did. She loved her husband, Tom, with all of her heart and together they shared some of the best times of her life. They traveled the seas on cruise ships, which was one of her favorite things to do. They enjoyed riding their motorcycle together, as well as camping in their RV. Kathy loved cooking and decorating, they were passions of hers, and she did both incredibly well. She also held a very special place in her heart for the Christmas season. It filled her with so much joy, for everyone to be together.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, of Deltona, Florida; sons: Travis (Cassie) Reed of Gallipolis and Nick (Ashley) Reed of Eustis, Florida; two step-sons, Tyler (Danae) Denslow of Tallahassee, Florida and Matthew Yeisley of DeLand, Florida; her beloved grandchildren, Preslee, Colton and Brennan Reed, all of Gallipolis, Nicolas Medici and Emma Reed of Eustis, Florida; and her parents, Bud and Helen Taylor of DeBary, Florida. Also surviving are brothers, Mike (Linda Duncan) Taylor of Chauncey and Robert "Bob" (Shelley) Taylor of Deltona, Florida; sister, Connie (Johnny Caldwell) Holcomb of Bidwell; brother-in-law, Warren (Jenn) Yeisley of Asheville, North Carolina; nephews and nieces, Matt, Mitchell, Shamra and Mikayla Taylor of Deltona, Florida, Tyler (Micha) Holcomb and Trent Holcomb, both of Gallipolis; and several great nieces, nephews and a countless number of friends and loved ones.

Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimmy Lynn; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joan and Warren Yeisley; stepson, Brad Denslow; and brother-in-law, Dale Holcomb.

Funeral services are to be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the First Church of God, Route 141, Gallipolis. Burial is to follow in the Athens Memory Gardens, Athens. Friends and loved ones may call at the church Friday from 6-8 p.m.

The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, is honored to serve the Yeisley Family.

Published in The Athens Messenger on June 20, 2019