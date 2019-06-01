NELSONVILLE - Keith Kinneer, 81, of Nelsonville, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Pickering House in Lancaster.

He was born in Carbon Hill on March 8, 1938, son of the late Guy Curtis and Ruth M. Champ Kinneer. He was married to the late Linda M. Goss Kinneer, who passed away Jan. 18, 2011.

Keith graduated from Carbon Hill High School in 1956 and was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Columbus Southern Power/AEP. He was a York Twp. trustee for over 20 years and was a member of the Longstreth Community Church. He was a member of the Paramuthia Lodge #25, F&AM and was also a Shriner.

He was one of the original Nelsonville Volunteer Firefighters and then helped organize the York Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, serving as the first fire chief. He was a longtime member of the Parade of the Hills Committee and was a past recipient of the Roland Pierce Award.

Keith helped start the WIN Committee and was currently president of the Nelsonville Senior Citizens. He was dedicated supporter of the Nelsonville Old Timer's Baseball Association for many years. He was a member of the Nelsonville American Legion, a lifetime member of the Nelsonville VFW and formerly a member of the Moose Lodge.

He is survived by children, Amy Spoutz of Nelsonville; Guy D. (Kelsey) Kinneer of Logan; grandchildren, Krystin Kinneer, Nick Spoutz, Caleb Kinneer and Cole Kinneer; great-granddaughter, Kynsleigh Andrews; brothers, Mike (Cheryl) Kinneer of Nelsonville and Joe (Kelly) Kinneer of Chillicothe; sister, Ruth Ann (Richard) Woody of Kearney, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, Christopher Kinneer; sister, Dixie Kinneer; and his mother-in-law, Lucille Goss.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Seth Kinneer officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville where a military grave side service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit. Friends and family may call Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests donations in memory of Keith Kinneer be made to The Nelsonville Volunteer Fire Department "Christmas Food Basket Fund", 211 Lake Hope Dr., Nelsonville, OH 45764; The Longstreth Food Cupboard, 43243 Carbon Hill Buchtel Rd., Nelsonville, OH 45764; or to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130

Published in The Athens Messenger on June 2, 2019