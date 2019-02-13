|
THE PLAINS - Kelly Jayne Gabriel, 50, of The Plains, died Saturday morning, Feb. 9, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
Born June 6, 1968 in Columbus, she was the daughter of the late Russell C. and Mary Jane Howard Gabriel.
A graduate of Federal Hocking High School and Hocking College, she was employed in corrections at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail. She was a lifelong area resident.
Kelly is survived by her son, Tyler Brozak of The Plains.
Friends may call Saturday, Feb. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 14, 2019