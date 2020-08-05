1/1
Kelly Weary
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Kelly Lynn Weary, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on Jan. 9, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kelly lived in Indiana, Georgia, and Ohio during her life. Of course, lifelong friends were made along the way. She was in management positions for large clothing chains in all three states. She was passionately involved with West Elementary when her daughter attended, and along with the other moms there, brought the PTA to a higher level. She then immersed herself in online retail, became the Program Director of Ufology and Paranormal Studies at the International Metaphysical University (IMU) and finally submittal manager at National Fingerprint.
She truly loved Athens, Ohio. When she landed here, she knew she had found her forever home. The people, the attitude and the kindness all fit well with her vibrant personality, and she and her family have thrived here. She felt everybody deserved a kind word no matter how eccentric or out of place they seemed.
Kelly loved playing trivia with her family and friends, going on beach vacations, and watching movies. Kelly loved live music and gravitated to musicians wherever she happened to be. Kelly touched many people in her life. She never met a stranger and always made friends wherever she traveled. She had a close-knit group of friends who blurred the line into family and have been a great help to Ken and Melody in this time.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ken Weary; daughter, Melody Weary; stepson, Tristan Weary; father, Joe Perdue; brother, Rob (Ingrid Ozols) Perdue; and sister, Karen (Scott) Wright. She is preceded in death by her mother Gail Perdue. We are in strange times and so will not be having a public service or burial at this time. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 5, 2020
The Perdues were our neighbors growing up in Heather Hills and we have many found memories of that time. Kelly and I took ceramic lessons weekly during our teenage years and I remember her artistic flare. It was so nice to stay connected on FB over the years.
Prayers and much love to Weary and Perdue family during this time of loss.
Sincerely ~ Joe Sr, Joe and Mike Haigerty
JOE HAIGERTY
Friend
August 5, 2020
I have to say this has rocked me as well. Hard to believe she is on to her next voyage so soon. I like to think that each life is but a chapter in the book of the soul. That we come here for a purpose, for a season, and when the work is done here (even when we can't see that from here, the everlasting soul is off to its next adventure. Kelly lived a full, loving, and meaningful life, and now apparently God needs her somewherr else at this time. I know she loved you all with every morsel of her being and I also know its not goodbye, but rather till we meet again. My condolences on this difficult lose. Remember she loves you still and for always, no matter where she is.
Deborah Lindsey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved