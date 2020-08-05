I have to say this has rocked me as well. Hard to believe she is on to her next voyage so soon. I like to think that each life is but a chapter in the book of the soul. That we come here for a purpose, for a season, and when the work is done here (even when we can't see that from here, the everlasting soul is off to its next adventure. Kelly lived a full, loving, and meaningful life, and now apparently God needs her somewherr else at this time. I know she loved you all with every morsel of her being and I also know its not goodbye, but rather till we meet again. My condolences on this difficult lose. Remember she loves you still and for always, no matter where she is.

Deborah Lindsey

Friend