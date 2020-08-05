ATHENS - Kelly Lynn Weary, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on Jan. 9, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kelly lived in Indiana, Georgia, and Ohio during her life. Of course, lifelong friends were made along the way. She was in management positions for large clothing chains in all three states. She was passionately involved with West Elementary when her daughter attended, and along with the other moms there, brought the PTA to a higher level. She then immersed herself in online retail, became the Program Director of Ufology and Paranormal Studies at the International Metaphysical University (IMU) and finally submittal manager at National Fingerprint.
She truly loved Athens, Ohio. When she landed here, she knew she had found her forever home. The people, the attitude and the kindness all fit well with her vibrant personality, and she and her family have thrived here. She felt everybody deserved a kind word no matter how eccentric or out of place they seemed.
Kelly loved playing trivia with her family and friends, going on beach vacations, and watching movies. Kelly loved live music and gravitated to musicians wherever she happened to be. Kelly touched many people in her life. She never met a stranger and always made friends wherever she traveled. She had a close-knit group of friends who blurred the line into family and have been a great help to Ken and Melody in this time.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ken Weary; daughter, Melody Weary; stepson, Tristan Weary; father, Joe Perdue; brother, Rob (Ingrid Ozols) Perdue; and sister, Karen (Scott) Wright. She is preceded in death by her mother Gail Perdue. We are in strange times and so will not be having a public service or burial at this time. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
