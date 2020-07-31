1/
Ken Locke
1954 - 2020
GLOUSTER - Ken L. Locke, 66 of Glouster, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence. Born April 29, 1954 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Homer and Irene Savendrick Locke. He retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company Meigs #2 Mine and Ohio University. Ken was a devoted husband, father, and friend and was known to be a very hard worker. He was a member of the Athens County Shrine Club, Trimble Masonic Lodge, Glouster Moose, and U.M.W. Local 1886. Ken enjoyed all of his friends, boating, traveling and always gambling.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Locke of Glouster; his son, Keith (Megan) Locke of Huntersville, NC; mother-in-law, Gladys Dixon of Glouster; two sisters-in-law, Diana (Bill) Gwilym and Vicky (Dave) Gilders, both of Glouster; nieces and nephews, Dr. Jennifer Gwilym, Joseph (Monica) Gwilym, Brad (Emily) Gilders, and Tiffany (Nick) Dickens; and his beloved dog and companion, Walter.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Dixon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at the Glouster Church of Christ with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. where there will be a Masonic service held at 7:30 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Keith Trace Strength Building Foundation, c/o Sandy Gyure, PO Box 187 Glouster, Ohio 45732. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
AUG
2
Service
07:30 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Glouster Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
