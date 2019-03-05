Home

ATHENS - Kenneth McCrea Bradford, 56, of Athens, passed away March 4, 2019 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus after a brief illness.
Born Oct. 22, 1962, Ken was an avid artist, computer animator, and media creator. Ken was also involved with the Athens Photographic Project. He never met a stranger, always making friends with whoever he met. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his partner Stephen Poling, Athens; mother Abigail DeWeese, Chesterville, Ohio; sister Cyndie (Lee) Shelton, Elkhorn, Wisconsin; brother, John DeWeese, Jr., Texas; and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Morrow Bible Church, 423 County Road 204, Centerburg, Ohio, 43011, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, lunch following, Pastor Stephen Howard officiating. You may sign the online guestbook and leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 16, 2019
