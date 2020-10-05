SUFFOLK, VA - Kenny McClain passed away at his home in Suffolk, VA, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Kenny was born June 27, 1941 in Athens County, OH. He was the son of the late George and Milda McClain.

Kenny was a 1959 graduate of Waterloo High School in New Marshfield, OH. He had been employed by McBee/Litton in Athens, OH and Damascus, VA, Korb Lithographing in Cincinnati, OH. Retiring from Virginia Pilot Newspaper in Suffolk, VA.

He had attended Southside Baptist Church in Suffolk, VA.

Kenny loved fishing, watching birds and squirrels , he was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals.

Kenny is survived by his loving and caring wife of 22 years, Frances McClain; children, Robin (John) Wagner or Athens Oh, Cyndy (Kurt) Alford of Melbourne, KY, Michael McClain of Columbus, OH, Daryle Halterman and Teresa Redd Johnson, both of Suffolk, VA; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister Sharon Cogar and brother Dave (Nancy) McClain, both of Athens, OH, brother Bill (Hazel) McClain of New Marshfield, OH and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister; wife, Carolyn Sue McClain in 1997; and brother-in-law, David Cogar.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA with Pastor Fred Gray Officiating.

Friends may visit Baker Funeral Home, 509 West Washington St. Suffolk, VA, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.







