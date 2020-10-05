1/1
Kenneth E. McClain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUFFOLK, VA - Kenny McClain passed away at his home in Suffolk, VA, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. 
Kenny was born June 27, 1941 in Athens County, OH. He was the son of the late George and Milda McClain. 
Kenny was a 1959 graduate of Waterloo High School in New Marshfield, OH. He had been employed by McBee/Litton in Athens, OH and Damascus, VA, Korb Lithographing in Cincinnati, OH. Retiring from Virginia Pilot Newspaper in Suffolk, VA. 
He had attended Southside Baptist Church in Suffolk, VA.
Kenny loved fishing, watching birds and squirrels , he was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. 
Kenny is survived by his loving and caring wife of 22 years, Frances McClain; children, Robin (John) Wagner or Athens Oh, Cyndy (Kurt) Alford of Melbourne, KY, Michael McClain of Columbus, OH, Daryle Halterman and Teresa Redd Johnson, both of Suffolk, VA; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister Sharon Cogar and brother Dave (Nancy) McClain, both of Athens, OH, brother Bill (Hazel) McClain of New Marshfield, OH and many nieces and nephews. 
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister; wife, Carolyn Sue McClain in 1997; and brother-in-law, David Cogar. 
Graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, VA with Pastor Fred Gray Officiating. 
Friends may visit Baker Funeral Home, 509 West Washington St. Suffolk, VA, Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. 



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved