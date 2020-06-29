Kenneth Eberts

ATHENS - Kenneth G. Eberts, 90, of Chillicothe, died at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 in National Church Residences Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
He was born May 27, 1930, in Athens to the late Ovid and Bertine Palmer Eberts. On Aug. 11, 1951, he married the love of his life, the former Olive K. Halsey, who died eight years to the day, June 28, 2012, prior to his passing.
Surviving are children, Roseann (Jim) Horsley, of Chillicothe; Rebecca Dale (Jeff) deLaval; of Athens, Tina K. (Craig) Gray, of Chillicothe; and Deborah (John) Deuser, of Lewiston, Indianna; a granddaughter, Olivia K. (Taylor) deLaval-Rhyan, of Athens; great grandsons, Finley and Bodhi Rhyan; a brother, Robert L. (Debbie) Eberts, Sr., of Glouster; and a nephew, Robert "Robbie" (Jenny) Eberts, Jr., of Glouster.
Kenneth was a member of Adena Road Church of Christ. He was the Director of Social Services at CCI and pastored various churches throughout his life. Kenneth was an avid bowler.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Jason Thomas officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Adena Road Church of Christ 900 Orange Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
He was born May 27, 1930, in Athens to the late Ovid and Bertine Palmer Eberts. On Aug. 11, 1951, he married the love of his life, the former Olive K. Halsey, who died eight years to the day, June 28, 2012, prior to his passing.
Surviving are children, Roseann (Jim) Horsley, of Chillicothe; Rebecca Dale (Jeff) deLaval; of Athens, Tina K. (Craig) Gray, of Chillicothe; and Deborah (John) Deuser, of Lewiston, Indianna; a granddaughter, Olivia K. (Taylor) deLaval-Rhyan, of Athens; great grandsons, Finley and Bodhi Rhyan; a brother, Robert L. (Debbie) Eberts, Sr., of Glouster; and a nephew, Robert "Robbie" (Jenny) Eberts, Jr., of Glouster.
Kenneth was a member of Adena Road Church of Christ. He was the Director of Social Services at CCI and pastored various churches throughout his life. Kenneth was an avid bowler.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Jason Thomas officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Adena Road Church of Christ 900 Orange Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.