Kenneth Eberts
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Kenneth G. Eberts, 90, of Chillicothe, died at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 in National Church Residences Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
He was born May 27, 1930, in Athens to the late Ovid and Bertine Palmer Eberts. On Aug. 11, 1951, he married the love of his life, the former Olive K. Halsey, who died eight years to the day, June 28, 2012, prior to his passing.
Surviving are children, Roseann (Jim) Horsley, of Chillicothe; Rebecca Dale (Jeff) deLaval; of Athens, Tina K. (Craig) Gray, of Chillicothe; and Deborah (John) Deuser, of Lewiston, Indianna; a granddaughter, Olivia K. (Taylor) deLaval-Rhyan, of Athens; great grandsons, Finley and Bodhi Rhyan; a brother, Robert L. (Debbie) Eberts, Sr., of Glouster; and a nephew, Robert "Robbie" (Jenny) Eberts, Jr., of Glouster.
Kenneth was a member of Adena Road Church of Christ. He was the Director of Social Services at CCI and pastored various churches throughout his life. Kenneth was an avid bowler.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Jason Thomas officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Adena Road Church of Christ 900 Orange Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Our sympathies to the family. We knew Ken years ago when we were members at Adena Rd church. A wonderful man who will be missed.
Willie & Nedra Dow s
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved