Kenneth Hayes

POMEROY - Kenneth "Speedy" Eugene Hayes of Pomeroy, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1940 in Pomeroy to the late Pearl and Grace (Karns) Hayes. Mr. Hayes worked at Ohio University for many years and he was a member of the 1st Pentecostal Church of Ravenswood. He was also Auxiliary Deputy with the Meigs County Sheriffs Office for many years. He enjoyed farming, riding his motorcycle and visiting with everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darelene Hayes; children, Darren (Carly) Hayes, Lori (Tyson) Mugrage; grandchildren, Alia, Brayden, Lexa, Darbi, Emma and Trey; brother, Roger (Dea) Hayes; sister, Mary Kathryn Hayes and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two infant sisters and a special cousin, Hollie Hayes.

The Celebration of Life for Kenny "Speedy" Hayes will be on Saturday, Oct. 24. This will take place at the First United Pentecostal Church at 3340 Hemlock Road, Ravenswood, WV from 2-5 p.m. After a short memorial service, we will share fond memories of Kenny in the church fellowship hall. The family would like an opportunity to thank all who were involved in the search efforts. Face masks preferred.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the Farmers Bank, 640 E. Main Street, Pomeroy, OH 45769 for the Kenny Hayes Memorial Drone Project to help with the purchase of a search and rescue drone for the Meigs County Sheriffs Office.

Services are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.







