Kenneth Mitchell
1937 - 2020
SANFORD, NC - Kenneth Gene Mitchell, 82, of Sanford, North Carolina, formerly of Coshocton, Ohio, passed peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 31.
Born June 24, 1937 in Murray City, Ohio, to the late Robert and Susana Lanning Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Thomas Mitchell of Sanford, NC; daughter, Brenda Fox and son, Kevin (Rita) Mitchell of Palmyra, Tennessee; step-children, Sara (David) Baker, Newark, Ohio and Marc Dence of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Beth Winters, Kenny Mitchell, Gracie, Ashley and Chelsea Fox of Palmyra, Tennessee and Alec, Mia and Aubrey Dence of Apex, NC; seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Joe (Sandra) of Conesville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
Mitchell retired from AEP (American Electric Power) in Conesville, Ohio in the late 90's. He was a member of Coshocton County Sportsman Club. He enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, woodworking and hunting mushrooms. He also enjoyed restoring his 1929 Model A Ford. Ken and Vicki owned Mitchellama Farms where they raised Llamas. They were founders of the Llama Show at the Coshocton County Fair.
A memorial service will be held June 27, 2020 in Coshocton, Ohio
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Organization or The Enrichment Center, 1615 South Third St, Sanford, NC 27330., part of Lee County Senior Center, who offered endless support to Vicki and Ken throughout this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Miller - Boles Funeral Home of Sanford, NC.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
