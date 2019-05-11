POWELL, Tenn. - Kenneth Ray Koker, 84, of Powell, Tennessee, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center.

He was born March 6, 1935 in Athens to Ralph Koker Sr. and Martha Pinkerton Koker. He was a Korean War Army Veteran and retired after 32 years from the Boiler Makers Local #105 in Piketon, Ohio. Kenneth loved the outdoors from hunting and fishing to gardening; in his recent days, just sitting outside to enjoy nature's beauty.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Marcella Stone Koker; parents; brothers, Ralph Koker, Jr. and Gerald Koker; and nephew, Tim Koker.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Faith Via Koker; daughters, Myrie M. Koker of Athens and Renee' Coen of Painesville, Ohio; step-son, Jay Anglin and wife Cheryl of Knoxville, Tennessee; step-daughter, Kay Simpson and husband Hal of Adel, Georgia; grandchildren, Kenna Lewis and husband, Gary, Daniel N. Anglin, James Maples and Jason Maples; great-grandchildren, Hunter Gilbert, Eli Lewis, Danny Anglin, Katlynn Pasquaretto, Lexis Maples, Tyler Maples, Buddy Sands, Natlie Sands and Addie Maples; and one great-great grandchild, Rylan Cox; brother, Richard Koker and wife, Barb; along with a host of extended family members.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 6:30-7 p.m. in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow, with Minister Paul Trumpore officiating. Full military honors will conclude the service provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Holly-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; www.holleygamble.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 12, 2019