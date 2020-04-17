|
|
ATHENS - Kenneth Smucker, 77, passed away on April 14, 2020 surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Judy (Knelson) Smucker for 55 years, loving father of Samuel Smucker of Bloomington, IN; Andrew (Jill) Smucker, Troy, IL and Thomas (Edna) Smucker of Athens, OH; and devoted grandfather of Emili Smucker and Chase Smucker, Claire Boehne and Alex Boehne, and Nadia Smucker and Theo Smucker. Ken is survived by his sisters, Barbara (John) Steiner and Jean Kimberland; and brothers, Bruce (Linda) Smucker and Larry (Linda) Smucker. He was preceded in death by his parents Levi J. Smucker and Dorothy Marsh Smucker; and siblings, Joe, Jim, and Nancy Smucker. Ken was a kind and loving family man endlessly supportive of his children.
Ken and Judy retired to Athens, OH in 2009. They attended the Athens Religious Society of Friends. In his later years, Ken lived with Alzheimer's and was cared for by family and friends.
Ken was born in Orrville, OH on Sept. 11, 1942. After attending McPherson College in McPherson, KS for three years where he met his wife Judy, he graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in Logipedics. He earned a Masters Degree in Educational Administration from Indiana University and was an administrator in special education until the early 1980s. He earned his insurance license in 1985 and worked at Florist Mutual Insurance Co, Edwardsville, IL. He retired as the Eastern Regional Vice President based in Charlton, MA in 2001. Ken and Judy were blessed to have dear friends every place they lived.
Ken had fond memories of growing up on the family farm in Orrville, Ohio on Crown Hill Road. In 1954, he was sponsored by Smith Dairy Products to race in the Orrville Soap Box Derby and won a commendation for stopping his car to attend to another boy who had crashed. He performed in several theatrical productions in high school and college and is still remembered for his quick-witted humor as the MC of the annual McPherson College talent show.
In 1998, Ken and Judy fulfilled a life-long dream to own a cabin in the woods. They purchased a summer lake house overlooking Leadmine Lake in Sturbridge, MA. Ken loved to cruise around the lake with friends in their electrical pontoon boat.
Ken was a world traveler. His first trip out of the country was a visit to friends in France and a drive through Europe in 1994. He visited Mexico City in 1997 and climbed Mount Kenya in 2004. With their travel companions Barb and Chuck Edelblute, they enjoyed Christmas in Florence, Italy in 2001, toured New Zealand in 2006, and took cruises to both the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia.
He was proud of his Smucker family-name and attended all of the Smucker-Schmucker-Smoker Family Reunions held every five years since 1976. In 2015, he joined the Smucker Family Heritage Tour to Europe traveling to the Smucker ancestral cities of Beatenberg and Grindelwald, Switzerland.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carriage Court in Lancaster and Heartland Hospice in Circleville who lovingly cared for Ken during the last months of his life.
Ken will be laid to rest at the Foxfield Preserve in Wilmont, OH. Donations in Ken's honor may be sent to the Athens Society of Friends at P.O. Box 17; Athens, Ohio 45701.
Memorial webpage: https://www.forevermissed.com/kenneth-smucker
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 18, 2020