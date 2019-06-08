Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerri Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerri Sue Dawson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kerri Sue Dawson Obituary
ATHENS - Kerri Sue Dawson, 39, of Lakewood, formerly of Athens, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Richard C. Wagner; dear mother of Julia Jean Wagner; loving daughter of Ronald (Kathleen) Dawson and the late Gloria Jean Johnson Dawson; sister of Neil (Patti) Dawson; step-sister of Dan (Crystal Joy) Jones, Liz (John) Mayo and Katie (Luke) Bunn; and daughter-in-law of Joseph and Maggie Naegele.
Besides her mother, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Harlan and Helen Johnson and Millard and Ferne Dawson.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 15 at noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Msgr. Donald Horak officiating. Burial will be in the Johnson and Dawson Family Cemetery, Alexander Township. Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
Download Now