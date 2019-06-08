|
ATHENS - Kerri Sue Dawson, 39, of Lakewood, formerly of Athens, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Richard C. Wagner; dear mother of Julia Jean Wagner; loving daughter of Ronald (Kathleen) Dawson and the late Gloria Jean Johnson Dawson; sister of Neil (Patti) Dawson; step-sister of Dan (Crystal Joy) Jones, Liz (John) Mayo and Katie (Luke) Bunn; and daughter-in-law of Joseph and Maggie Naegele.
Besides her mother, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Harlan and Helen Johnson and Millard and Ferne Dawson.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, June 15 at noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Msgr. Donald Horak officiating. Burial will be in the Johnson and Dawson Family Cemetery, Alexander Township. Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 9, 2019