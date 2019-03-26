THE PLAINS - Kimberly Ann Smith, 53, of The Plains, Ohio, passed away, surrounded by her loved ones, on March 22, 2019, at University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born June 21, 1965, in Athens, Ohio, to Charles L. and Shirley A. Smith.

Kimberly was the loving mother of Rusty Carsey, Ashley Woods (Jon Patterson) of The Plains, Kate Woods of Athens, and Andrea Woods (Joseph Scurlock) of The Plains. She will forever be the lifelong love of Gregory Thomas Woods.

She also is survived by granddaughters, Chassidy, Mykinna, Hazelee and Kaira; great-granddaughter, Aubree; brothers, Chuckie (Amber) Smith of the Plains, Greg (Betty) Smith of The Plains, Brent (April) Smith of Chauncey, Mark (John) Smith of The Plains, and Brian (Tracy) Smith of Millfield; sister, Debbie Taylor of The Plains; a bunch of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friend, Pam Rosser of The Plains.

She was preceded in death by her son, Aaron Barnhart; father, Charles L. Smith; mother, Shirley A. Smith; and lifelong friend, Jack Carsey.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Pastor Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, Ohio.

Calling hours also will be observed Friday at the funeral home, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at the website www.brownfuneralservice.net.