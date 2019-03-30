ATHENS - Kok-Yuen Lin, 28, of Athens, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Born May 10, 1990 in Athens, he was the son of An Wei Lin and Siu Hung Lin of Athens.

He was a 2008 graduate of Athens High School and attended Ohio University. He had been working at the family business, Lam's Garden, for several years.

Kok-Yuen is survived by his parents; a sister, Ga-Jen Lin of Columbus; a brother, Kok-Learn Lin of Athens; his grandmother, Yuet Ho Leung Lam of Athens; two aunts, Kam-Ping Lam and Margaret Lam, both of Athens; and an uncle, On Chuen Lam, of Athens.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Chun Choi Lam.

A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, April 7 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 31, 2019