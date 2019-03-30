Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Kok-Yuen Lin Obituary
ATHENS - Kok-Yuen Lin, 28, of Athens, died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Born May 10, 1990 in Athens, he was the son of An Wei Lin and Siu Hung Lin of Athens. 
He was a 2008 graduate of Athens High School and attended Ohio University. He had been working at the family business, Lam's Garden, for several years.
Kok-Yuen is survived by his parents; a sister, Ga-Jen Lin of Columbus; a brother, Kok-Learn Lin of Athens; his grandmother, Yuet Ho Leung Lam of Athens; two aunts, Kam-Ping Lam and Margaret Lam, both of Athens; and an uncle, On Chuen Lam, of Athens.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Chun Choi Lam. 
A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday, April 7 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 31, 2019
