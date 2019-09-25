|
McARTHUR - Krista Kay Krichbaum died unexpectedly in her sleep September 17, 2019 due to complications from heart disease.
She was born June 24, 1968 to Arla Lee Chatfield and Clarence Kenneth Krichbaum in Columbus.
Krista was an avid reader with a rich vocabulary who loved the classics, in particular Charlotte Bronte, Jane Austen, Mark Twain and Edgar Allen Poe. She enjoyed poetry by TS Elliot, Alfred Lord Tennyson, Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Emily Dickinson and Sylvia Plath. Krista attended Upper Arlington and Crestline High Schools and studied English at the Ohio State University.
Krista was a kind and gentle person who enjoyed the outdoors and animals. She had a great sense of humor. Her favorite pastimes were nature walks, swimming at Lake Alma and Lake Hope and spending time at home in the company of her children and mother.
Her favorite season was fall with Halloween trips to the pumpkin patch. Krista loved nature and believed in the preservation of all creatures. She was a beautiful soul who embodied the Earth Woman with a love for life, and she taught her children that gentle respect for nature. Krista was also a political activist in her youth who volunteered for Domestic Violence survivors and Women's Rights in the Columbus area.
But her greatest passion was being a mother to her two children: Sam, 13 and Ella, 12. Krista was devoted to her children and spent her life caring for them.
Krista was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Krichbaum; stepfather, Thomas Morgan; maternal grandparents, Arlo and Mabel Chatfield; paternal grandparents, Otto and Eda Krichbaum; an uncle, Lloyd Chatfield; and cousin, Brandon Chatfield.
She is survived by her children, David Samuel Casdorph and Ella Rose Casdorph (David Casdorph); mother, Arla Lee Chatfield; sisters, Carla Krichbaum and Kendra Krichbaum; nieces and nephews, Rosa Krichbaum, (Jared Gibbons), Isabelle, Emma and Jacob Todd; a great-nephew, Liam Gibbons; an uncle, Rausel Chatfield; and cousins, Lloyd, Leah and Holly Chatfield.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Jim Henderson officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, followed by a reception at the McArthur Free Will Baptist Church, 408 W. Main St., McArthur. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to help with funeral costs to the Krista Krichbaum estate, 316 W. South St., McArthur.
"Nothing is worth more than this day. You cannot relive yesterday. Tomorrow is still beyond your reach." â€• Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 26, 2019