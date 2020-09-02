ALBANY - Lanny K. Norton Sr., 79, Albany, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at O'Bleness Hospital.
Born Sept. 22, 1940, in Wellston, to the late Harry and Ruth Zinn Norton, he was retired from Meigs Mine 3.
Survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynn Kyger Norton; his son, Lanny K. (Jeanie) Norton Jr.; grandson, Joseph D. Norton (Chelsey and son Ryan); niece, Dorothy Walter; nephew, Rex (Teresa) Grimes; great-niece, Jennifer (Denver) Hughes; great-great-niece, Jocelyn Hughes; great-nephew, Terrance (Angie) Grimes; great-great-niece, Madason Grimes; great-great-nephew, Gabriel Grimes; numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Grace Rollins and a brother, John (Priscilla) Norton.
He was preceded in death by two sisters and nine brothers.
Graveside services are Friday 11:30 a.m. at Radcliff Cemetery, with Minister Kenneth Christy officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
