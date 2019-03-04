LOGAN - Larry A. Barnhart, 80, of Logan, Ohio, passed away March 2, 2019. in Columbus, Ohio. Larry was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Athens County, Ohio.

He graduated from Chauncey High School, attended Hocking College and retired from the former Athens Mental Hospital. He was a member of the FOP, and loved fishing, hunting, boating, carpentry and gardening.

Being a grandfather was his most cherished role.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rita Charlene Barnhart; children, Cheryl (Kevin) Brink of Virginia, Wayne Barnhart of Athens, Tammy (George) Lauer of Carroll, Vicki (Marty) Hallett of Logan; grandchildren, Michelle, Brandon, Shane, Ricky, Sammy, Tara, Brian, Andrea, Kelli, Amy, Heidi, Steven; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Leta Davis, Ladonna Wood; several nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, John Barnhart; mother, Ora (Art) Bruce; son, Rick Barnhart; grandson, Brian Bailie; brothers, Jack Barnhart, John "Junior" Barnhart; and sister, Marlene Knight.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio, with Paster Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield.

Calling hours will be observed at the funeral home Tuesday from 5-8 p.m., and Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the , 5900 Wilcox Place, Dublin, OH 43016; or to the , Ohio Valley Affiliate, P.O. Box 163549 Columbus, OH 43216-3549.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 5, 2019