NEW STRAITSVILLE - Larry Raymond Bernard, 79, of New Straitsville passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
He was born April 21, 1941 in Monroe Township a son of the late Harry and Alice Glanemann Bernard.
Larry was a retired truck driver; and was a member of the Farrier Association
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Miller Bernard; sons, AJ (Christina) Bernard, Randy Bernard and Robert Bernard; daughters, Jennifer C. Spencer and Kim Bernard; sister, Sandra Claggett; grandchildren, Andrew Bernard, Morgan and Meghan Spencer and Brittney Bernard; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Omar, Bruce and Ronnie Bernard.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Beech Grove Cemetery with his son Pastor A.J. Bernard officiating.
Interment will be at Beech Grove Cemetery.
