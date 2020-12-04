1/1
Larry Bernard
NEW STRAITSVILLE - Larry Raymond Bernard, 79, of New Straitsville passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
He was born April 21, 1941 in Monroe Township a son of the late Harry and Alice Glanemann Bernard.
Larry was a retired truck driver; and was a member of the Farrier Association
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Miller Bernard; sons, AJ (Christina) Bernard, Randy Bernard and Robert Bernard; daughters, Jennifer C. Spencer and Kim Bernard; sister, Sandra Claggett; grandchildren, Andrew Bernard, Morgan and Meghan Spencer and Brittney Bernard; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Omar, Bruce and Ronnie Bernard.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Beech Grove Cemetery with his son Pastor A.J. Bernard officiating.
Interment will be at Beech Grove Cemetery.
To Sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
