Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Larry Calendine
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jagers & Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Jagers & Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH
Larry Calendine


1942 - 2019
Larry Calendine Obituary
ATHENS - Larry L. Calendine, 77, of Athens, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
Born March 4, 1942 on the Lower Plains, Athens County, he was the son of the late Ralph B. and Imagene May Calendine.
A graduate of The Plains High School, he retired after 33 years of service with the Ohio University Physical Plant. He was a bus driver for the Athletic Department and also had worked in the electrical shop. He had been employed with Scott Neutzling Interior Decorating and the ODOT testing lab.
He was active in Boy Scouting with Troop 71 in Athens and a member of the Athens Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles and NASCAR racing.
Larry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steve Calendine and Lynne Hartlage of Cincinnati; a grandson, Nick Calendine; three step-grandchildren- Amanda (Nate) Hogel, Dustin and Daniel Schleibaum; and two step-great grandchildren, Megan nda Landon Hogel.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Collett Calendine on May 12, 2016, and two brothers, Curt and Wendell Calendine.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 10 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Rev. Robert McDowell officiating. Burial will be in West Union St. Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 9, 2019
