Larry Chesser
THE PLAINS - Larry E. Chesser passed away Sept. 20, 2020 at the Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. He served as an Engineer in the Navy aboard the USS Lake Champlain CV-39. After his naval service, he was the proud owner of G & K Diesel in Stoughton, MA where he operated as a diesel mechanic. He was a beloved family member and friend who will be greatly missed for his smile and love for others. 
There will be a visitation held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A private graveside will follow at the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the United States Navy and the Combined Color Guard Unit. Please observe social distancing measures and wear a face covering during the services as requested by the family and recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
