Larry Deal
1941 - 2020
TRIMBLE - Larry Dias Deal, 79, a proud retired coal miner and life-long resident of Trimble, Ohio passed away with family by his side Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Larry was born in Athens County, Ohio on March 16, 1941, son of the late Dias Burdette and Elsie Leola (Ahle) Deal. 
He is survived by his three sons, Mike of Belpre; Mitch and his wife Charmin of Columbus and Mark and his wife Michelle of Lancaster; step-son, Steve Judson and his wife, Jennifer of Cyril, OK; a sister, Lillian Clark of Athens; six grandchildren, Joshua Deal, Zackary Deal, Kaitlyn Deal, Bethany Cantrell, Emily Deal, Kimberly Coward; four great grandchildren, Gretchen Deal, Riley Deal, Able Deal and Paxton Deal. 
Larry is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy (Perry) Deal; grandson, Jacob Deal; sisters, Donna Brunton and Delores Guisinger; and brothers, Denzel Murphy and Jimmy Murphy.
Larry enjoyed drinking his coffee every morning at the property, being a member of the Glouster Eagles and Parkersburg Moose, spring turkey hunting, deer camp with his boys and cheering for the Trimble Tomcats Football Team.
His wish to all was "To be good to others and trust in the good Lord!"
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster with John Wright officiating. In Larry's memory, contributions can be made to Athens/Hocking County Meals on Wheels, 1005 CIC Drive Logan, Ohio 43138. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
