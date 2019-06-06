GLOUSTER - Larry B. Powell, 53, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 23, 1966 in Athens. He was the son of the late James Sr., and Effie Fontell Coey Powell. He was a fan of big-time wrestling and he enjoyed caring for the puppies at his sister's kennel. Larry was a joy to be around.

He is survived by two sisters, Marsha Stauffer of McConnelsville and Patsy Brownell of Glouster; a brother, Ronnie Powell of Glouster; a niece and caregiver, Stacy Hanson of Glouster; and several other nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Powell and James Powell, Jr.; a nephew Jason Hanson; and a great-nephew Shad Stanley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Ohio Health Hospice and all of Larry's family members who helped to take care of him.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.