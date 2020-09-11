1/
Laura McGlaughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZALESKI - Laura Bethel McGlaughlin, 100, of Zaleski, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 23, 1920, in Vinton County, daughter of the late Ernest and Rosanna Bowen Perry. Laura was the widow of the late Beryl McGlaughlin.
Since 1933, she was a member of Black Oak Church and is currently a member of Zaleski Free Will Baptist Church.
Laura is survived by her grandchildren, Devry (Stacie) McGlaughlin of Wellston and Scott (Chris) McGlaughlin of Zaleski; great-grandchildren, Alicia McGlaughlin-Hickerson, Andrew McGlaughlin, Casey McGlaughlin, Kyle McGlaughlin, Amelia McGlaughlin, Hilary Colburn Benson, Kelsey Colburn, Bryce Colburn, Brianna Hardbarger and Elizabeth Hardbarger; great-great-grandchildren, Silas, Annalise, CJ, Aryia and Amaya; sister, Ora Barney and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Melvin McGlaughlin; great great-granddaughter, Clara Jane Hickerson; brothers, Leslie, Lawrence, Manring, Marion, Milford and Delbert Perry; sisters, Redith Depue, Maude Wayand and Evelyn Molihan and sisters-in-law, Joan Perry and Sara Perry.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved