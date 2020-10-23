1/
Leah Crabtree
Leah Hawk Crabtree, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20,2020, at her residence, with her loving husband Carl by her side.
Leah was born Feb. 17, 1939 in Hebbardsville to parents Harry and Angie Landis Hawk. She graduated from Albany High School, class of 1957.
After graduation she worked at McBees. She was a member of Temple Methodist Church, where she was pianist and a member of the women's group. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, trying new recipes, doing puzzles and crafts, and she truly loved her her farm life. On October 9, 1959 she married Vernon Carl Crabtree, her high school sweetheart.
She is survived by her husband Vernon Carl; sons, Kevin of the Philippines, Dick (Terry) Beitzel, and Russell all of Albany; seven grandchildren, Zachery (Sarah) Crabtree of Albany, Austin Crabtree of Maryland, Jenny (Jordan) Stotts of Pomeroy, Christian Beitzel of The Plains, Nicole, Rain, and RR of the Phillippines; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; cousins, Sandra Rustard of Dayton and Jean Kirker of West Union; sister-in-law ,DeEtta Hawk of Albany; a niece and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; in-laws; baby sister-in-law; brother, Carl Hawk; sisters, Ruth Hawk, Dora Hart; and brother-n-law Thatcher Hart.
It was her wish to be cremated. There will not be any calling hours or services.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
