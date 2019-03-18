|
Leonard Lee Newlun Sr., 76, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Newlun of Doanville; children, Laura Harwood of Nelsonville, Angela Wagoner of Nelsonville, Sherri (Mark Varner) Newlun of Nelsonville, Leonard Jr. (Carolyn) Newlun of Athens, Dawn (Edward) Smith of Coolville, and Michael Newlun of West Virginia; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Newlun of Logan, Robert (Darla) Coakley of Lancaster, Howard (Jackie) Coakley of Columbus; and sisters, Ruth Ann Cunningham of Chauncey, Mary Coakley of Ashtabula, Betty Herrs of Indiana, Ethel Wright of Logan, and Wilma (Jack) Adams of Lancaster.
Leonard is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Newlun Sr.; mother and step-father Ruth and Gilbert Pancake; and brothers, Kenneth Newlun Jr. and Jerry Newlun.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. King Kelly officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 19, 2019