Leonard Pidcock
NELSONVILLE - Leonard "Dean" Pidcock, 84, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Waterloo Township, Athens County, to James Leonard and Ada Neal Pidcock. He was the grandson of William and Olive McKee Pidcock, and Burton and Jessie Ray Neal.
Dean was a 1954 graduate of Waterloo High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. He retired from Biehl Safety Service in Athens as an automotive specialty technician.
He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Mary Margaret McDonald Pidcock; daughter, Teresa (Dave) Burnette of Buchtel; sons, Leonard Dean Jr. of Nelsonville and Nathan Neal (Mike Glynn) of Chappaqua, New York; grandchildren, Shannon (Jon) Freed, David (Emily) Burnette, Brandon Burnette, Austin Pidcock Glynn and Logan Pidcock Glynn; great-grandchildren, Atticus, Adalyn, Ardene, Quinn, and Nora; sisters, Sue Hartley and Jeannie Perry; brother, John Michael Pidcock (Rose Russell); sisters-in-law, Marjorie Pidcock, Karen Pidcock, Anita Jo Warren, Judy (Jerry) Patton, Nora Simms, Lois McDonald and Anita McDonald; brothers-in-law, Bob McDonald (Nancy Heller), Calvin McDonald, and Jim (Wilma) McDonald; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, Austin and Jean McDonald; sister, Nancy Kern; brothers, Phillip, Robert, Loren, Marvin (Doug), Donald and Joseph Pidcock; sisters-in-law, Janie Pidcock, Marjorie (Boots) Pidcock, Beth McDonald, Francis McDonald and Shirley McDonald; brothers-in-law, Don Kern, Billy Perry, Bill McDonald and John McDonald.
The family is being served by Warren-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will be at Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
