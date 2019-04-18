ATHENS - Les Luther LaJohn, 60, died April 15, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, with the loving presence of family and close friends at his bedside, following a long struggle with lung cancer.

Les was born Oct. 13, 1958, in Kirksville, Missouri, moving to Athens with family as a small child. In his youth, he enjoyed building model cars, electronics, classic rock, playing drums, fishing, ping-pong, and gliding down Mulligan Road on his skateboard. He was a graduate of Athens High School and also attended Tri-County JVS.

Les was a talented builder and jack-of-all-trades in carpentry, electrician work, engines and machinery of all types, and plumbing. He could construct or rebuild most anything. He loved to work and the feel of tools in his hands.

Les was about friendships and family. He worked on multiple projects for people involving home repairs or additions, asking for little or nothing in return. He lived in the moment to enjoy life, and had many special friends along the way. He was raised Presbyterian.

He is survived by his mother, Laura Luther of Athens; sister, Heidi Marty (Marvin Marty) of Shade; brother, Larry Di Giovanni of Mount Vernon, Ohio; sister, Laura "Betsy" Luther of Athens; son, Griffin McVicar of Vincent; niece, Madeline Sayre (Adam Sayre) of Jacksonville; nephew, Ramsey Isaacs of Shade; many great-nieces and great-nephews, and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

