Lewis Brewster

ALBANY - Lewis Gene Brewster, 65, Albany, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence.
Born Sept. 12, 1954, in San Diego, CA. He was the son of the late Lewis and Ruth Anne Heiniger Brewster. He is a Navy veteran, a retired pipefitter and a member of Local No. 166 Plumbers and steamfitters, the Albany VFW Post 9893, Albany Amvets Post 93, and Athens Amvets Riders Chapter 76.
He is survived by his wife, Imogene Woodyard Brewster; children, Steven (Jessica) Brewster, Angela (Chris) Banyai, and Rob (Terri) Allbaugh; grandchildren Raena DuPont, Emma Banyai, and Ryan (Allison) Allbaugh; two brothers, Tim (Lori) Brewster, and Christopher Brewster.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Gunkel and a brother, Rex Brewster.
Per his wishes he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Donations to Ohio Health Home Care in Athens are requested in lieu of flowers.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
