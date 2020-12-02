1/1
Lincoln Dearth
1931 - 2020
MCARTHUR - Lincoln Edward Dearth, 89, of McArthur, passed from this life on Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 12, 1931 in Vinton County, the son of William Edward and Winnie Hannah (Maxwell) Dearth. On Feb. 14, 1954 he married Mary Lou Perry and together they shared 66 years of marriage. Mary Lou preceded him in death on Sept. 15 of this year.
Surviving are daughters, Debra L. (Terry) Palmer, Chillicothe, Cheryl A. (Roger) Ritton, Bremen and Cynthia L. (Alan) Pekkanen, Columbiana; a son, George Bruce Dearth, McArthur; grandchildren, Andrew (T.J. Alsept), Jonathan (Kimberly) Palmer, Allison (Matt) Morgan, Kyle Pekkanen and Alex Ritton; great-grandchildren, Cameron Palmer and Luke Morgan; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter.
Lincoln was a graduate of McArthur High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired Rural Letter Carrier for the USPS. A member of the McArthur United Methodist Church, he served on various committees. He was a member of the former Green Valley Grange, the Ohio Rural Letter Carriers Association, serving as President, and was a member of Delta Lodge # 207, F&AM and Jackson Commandry 53, Knights Templar. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and to many, "our favorite mail man".
Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 with Rev, Jim Taylor officiating. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website (www.fawcett-palmer.com). A public graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Monday in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Public calling hours will not be observed. The family asks that those attending the service to observe social distancing and the wearing of masks. Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Palliative Care or a charity of choice.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
