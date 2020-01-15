Home

Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID 83301
208-944-3373
Linda Bentley Obituary
ATHENS - Linda Powell Bentley, 66, of Twin Falls, Idaho went to be with God on Dec. 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Athens, Ohio on July 31, 1953, she was the daughter of the late William and Aldena Cain Powell. She attended Albany and Alexander Schools.
She is survived by her son William Chesser, also of Twin Falls, a daughter Melissa Sanchez of Loveland, Colorado; four grandchildren and thre great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored. In addition she is survived by three sisters, a brother, and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Jean Powell and Billie Jo Carr.
A memorial service is planned at a later date, with a private internment in Hocking Cemetery, The Plains. Rosenau Crematory of Twin Falls, Idaho handled the arrangements.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 16, 2020
