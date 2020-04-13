|
MURRAY CITY - Linda Kay Fullerton, 68, of Murray City, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020 at the Pickering House, Lancaster. Born Nov. 6, 1951 in Saginaw, MI, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Elsie Walton Cook.
She is survived by three sons, Craig (Angie) Cook of Murray City, Mike (Emily) Cook of Murray City, and Robert (Lorie Zamora) Fullerton of Kansas, OH; grandchildren, Zach, Chris, Mya, Tori, Taylor, Justin, Brianna, Mason, Alanys, and Teyvion; a great-granddaughter, Maryah; a brother, Gary Cook, with whom she lived; two sisters, Becky (Perk) Spencer of New Lexington and Carol Capple of Belpre; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Emerson Fullerton; twin daughters, Katie and Kathy; and a sister, Nancy Dozer.
Linda's wishes were to be cremated and there will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 14, 2020