LANCASTER - Linda (Fields) Niceswanger, 75, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, after a valiant battle with three types of cancer. Her loving family was at her bedside.

She was born in Athens in 1944 to Howard and Margaret (Chiki) Fields. She was a 1961 graduate of Athens High School and a 1965 graduate of Ohio University.

Linda married Larry J. Niceswanger in 1965 and they moved to Lancaster, where she taught elementary grades in the Lancaster City School system for 31 years. She retired in 1996. She was a Jennings Scholar and member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed nature, loved animals, reading, playing cards with friends, doing puzzles and interacting with the deer that visited her backyard each day. She was an amateur artist. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Larry; her father, Howard; mother, Margaret; step-father, Emery Coen; step-brother, Darrel; and brother-in-law, Jack Sedwick.

She is survived by her two sons, Brian (Mitsi) of Canal Winchester and Brad (Alicia) of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Madeline, Bennett and Jay of Canal Winchester and Marcus and Jackson of Lancaster; sister, Roseann Sedwick of The Plains; brother, Greg Coen of Plainfield, New Jersey; sister-in-law, Carolyn Coen of Harwich, Massachusetts; three nieces and their families and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, with Pastor Brenda Brashear officiating. Visiting hours will be Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be sent to The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital MMORE for Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, 1480 W, Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary