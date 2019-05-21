CORNING - Lisa Ann Sturgill, of Corning, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Morrison House, Zanesville.

She was born April 12, 1964 in Nelsonville.

Lisa loved her family and never missed a family event; she loved the country and spent the majority of her life in Perry County, and she especially enjoyed riding ATV's with her Dad. She was proud to be a Registered Nurse and always showed kindness to her patients. She was employed at The Laurels of Athens.

If she knew you, she loved you.

Lisa is survived by her daughters, Dusti (Jay) Herz and Chealsea Sturgill; her son, Cody (Stephanie) Richardson; her mother and step-father, Linda (Rife) and Doug Newman; eight grandchildren, Andre Joy, Teara Ward, Camden Ward, Jada Beach, Izzy Herz, Jody Hicks, Austin Graham and baby Richardson (due November 2019); sisters, Teri (Clint) Brown, Angie (Eric) Ziegler and Debbie Newman; her brothers, Mike (Brooke) Champ and Kevin Newman; her lifelong best friend, Debbie Hite; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Alan and Sandy Champ, and her brother, Jeff Champ.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 23 from 4-8 p.m. at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church ,with Pastor Rick Sturgill officiating.

Interment: Carbon Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Athens Messenger on May 22, 2019