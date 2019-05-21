Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Sturgill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann Sturgill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Ann Sturgill Obituary
CORNING - Lisa Ann Sturgill, of Corning, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Morrison House, Zanesville.
She was born April 12, 1964 in Nelsonville.
Lisa loved her family and never missed a family event; she loved the country and spent the majority of her life in Perry County, and she especially enjoyed riding ATV's with her Dad. She was proud to be a Registered Nurse and always showed kindness to her patients. She was employed at The Laurels of Athens.
If she knew you, she loved you.
Lisa is survived by her daughters, Dusti (Jay) Herz and Chealsea Sturgill; her son, Cody (Stephanie) Richardson; her mother and step-father, Linda (Rife) and Doug Newman; eight grandchildren, Andre Joy, Teara Ward, Camden Ward, Jada Beach, Izzy Herz, Jody Hicks, Austin Graham and baby Richardson (due November 2019); sisters, Teri (Clint) Brown, Angie (Eric) Ziegler and Debbie Newman; her brothers, Mike (Brooke) Champ and Kevin Newman; her lifelong best friend, Debbie Hite; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and step-mother, Alan and Sandy Champ, and her brother, Jeff Champ.
Friends may call on Thursday, May 23 from 4-8 p.m. at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut St., Shawnee. 
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church ,with Pastor Rick Sturgill officiating.
Interment: Carbon Hill Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now