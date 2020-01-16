|
|
GLOUSTER - Lois "Jeannine" Byers, 90, of Columbus, formerly of Jackson and Glouster, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber Nursing in Columbus.
She was born Dec. 25, 1929 in Burr Oak, Ohio, daughter of the late Ralph A. and Mildred Malcolm Hines. Jeannine was the widow of the late Robert W. Byers.
She was a retired school teacher from Jackson High School and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson. Jeannine enjoyed playing cards with her friends in Jackson and Oakleaf Village in Columbus.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Dione Joseph) Byers of Columbus; grandchildren, Pharm. D. Heather (Dr. Michael) Miller of Marvin, North Carolina and DDS. Sean (Hollie) Byers of Circleville; great grandchildren, Blake and Luke Miller and Storm and Finn Byers and daughter-in-law, Janet Byers PhD. of Charlotte, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jeannine was preceded in death by her son, DDS. Robin R. Byers.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, 150 Portsmouth St., Jackson, Ohio 45640, with Pastor Janie Karl officiating. A committal service will be held at 2 p.m. in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at Christ United Methodist Church, 150 Portsmouth St., Jackson on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 17, 2020