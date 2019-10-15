|
ATHENS - Lois Mae Bolin Smathers, 81, of Athens, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at The Pickering House in Lancaster.
Born Oct. 12, 1938 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William and Bessie Barnhouse Bolin.
She was 1956 graduate of Albany High School and was a member of the McDougal Church. She also was heavily active in The Plains Lions Club and would work in the cafeteria at Nelsonville-York, then later as an aide.
She is survived by her three children, Dreama (Jeff) Billups, Denise (Paul) Wallace and Trent (Shelly) Galentin; five grandchildren, Nick (Erika), Austen (Marie-AndrÃ©e), Kaitlyn (Brett), Taylor (Kirk) and Nathan (Kelsey); two great-grandchildren, Mary Grace and Olivia; three siblings, Charles (Judy) Bolin, Tony (Sue) Bolin and Debbie (Rusty) Perry; and many nieces, nephews and step-family.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; an infant son, Rodney Allen; three sisters, Betty Voorhees, Mable Bolin and Mary Jane Conte; and a brother, James Bolin.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Stanley Strode officiating. Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery. Friends and family may call upon the family on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice & Palliative Care, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 16, 2019