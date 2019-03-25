GUYSVILLE - Lora Belle Lightner, 91, of Guysville, went to her Heavenly home, Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Lora was born Sept. 14, 1927 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Wilber Carl Pugh and Eveline Wolfe Pugh.

Lora is survived by two sons, Denver C. (Lois) Lightner of Hilliard, Ohio and Larry D. Lightner of Guysville; a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Jo Lightner; two grandchildren, Denver D. (Sarah) Ligntner and Rachel (Daniel) Bange; three step-grandchildren, Teresa (Joey) Crisp, Mike (Teresa) Boyer and Brenda (Clark) Barrows â€¦ Clark passed away of cancer 21 hours after Lora; two great-grandchildren, James and Carter Bange and one on the way; six step great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Vivian Pugh and a brother-in-law, Edgar Fowler.

Lora will be welcomed to her Heavenly home by her parents; the love of her life, Denver Lightner, whom she was married to for almost 68 years; her son, Stephen D. Lightner; her brother, Daine Pugh; her sister, Helen Fowler and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 26, 2019