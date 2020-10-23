Louis Murvay

THE PLAINS - Louis "Jimmy" Murvay, 77, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020 at the Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains. Jimmy, a lifelong resident of Jacksonville, was born Aug. 29, 1943 in Trimble.
He graduated from JT High School and retired from Ohio University after 38 years of service. He dedicated 45 years of his life to the Trimble Masonic Lodge #557 F & AM, raised to the Master Mason Degree in 1975 and Worshipful Master in 1982-1983. He was also a member of the Athens Chapter #39 RAM, Athens Council #15 R & SM, Athens Commandery #15 KT, as well as an active member of the Order of Eastern Star Thea Chapter #192 where he held offices as Marshall, Warder, and Sentinel. Jimmy was an active member of the Jacksonville Methodist Church, the Jacksonville Eagles FOE #1034, and enjoyed spending time with family, reading, playing computer games, and fishing. His laugh was contagious and he always brought a smile to those around him.
He is survived by his sisters, Della Wells of Jacksonville and Charlotte (Bob) Pickney of Warner Robins, GA; special nieces, Sharon Bycofski and Allie Jago and nephew, Adam Jago, all of Jacksonville; and several other nieces and nephews who all had a special place in Uncle Jimmy's heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis "Louie" and Katherine Murvay; his twin sister, Lois "Punky" Shifflet; his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Joy Murvay; and a special nephew, Bobby Jago.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 with a Masonic Service being held at 7:30 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Jacksonville Methodist Church and/or the Trimble Masonic Lodge. Please wear a face covering and practice social distancing while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
.