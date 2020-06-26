Louise Oches

SEAGOVILLE, TEXAS - Louise Cothran Oches, 95, died on June 25, 2020. She was born in Clay County, Mississippi on Dec. 12, 1924.

She moved north to Cleveland, Ohio at the end of World War II. There she met Norman Oches. They were married in 1947 and lived in Brunswick, Ohio. Louise graduated from Kent State University and was an elementary school teacher for 25 years for the Brunswick City School District. Louise and Norman were married for 47 years when Norman died in 1994.

Louise moved to the Athens area in 1996 to be close to children and grandchildren. She spent many happy years learning the history of the area from her many friends at Canaanville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Athens County Retired Teachers Association and enjoyed being part of Athens Friends and Neighbors.

In 2010 Louise moved to Dallas, Texas to live with one of her sons. Her last four years were at the Kaufman Healthcare Center in Kaufman, Texas.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; her husband; a daughter, Martha; a son-in-law, Dennis Principe; and a great-grandson, Noah Schuenke. She is survived by three sons, Norm, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Glen, of Seagoville, Texas; Barry (Kate), of Athens; a daughter, Lucy Principe, of Mentor, Ohio; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date in Brunswick where she will be interred at the Westview Cemetery alongside her husband and daughter.







