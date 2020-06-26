Louise Oches
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEAGOVILLE, TEXAS - Louise Cothran Oches, 95, died on June 25, 2020. She was born in Clay County, Mississippi on Dec. 12, 1924.
She moved north to Cleveland, Ohio at the end of World War II. There she met Norman Oches. They were married in 1947 and lived in Brunswick, Ohio. Louise graduated from Kent State University and was an elementary school teacher for 25 years for the Brunswick City School District. Louise and Norman were married for 47 years when Norman died in 1994.
Louise moved to the Athens area in 1996 to be close to children and grandchildren. She spent many happy years learning the history of the area from her many friends at Canaanville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Athens County Retired Teachers Association and enjoyed being part of Athens Friends and Neighbors.
In 2010 Louise moved to Dallas, Texas to live with one of her sons. Her last four years were at the Kaufman Healthcare Center in Kaufman, Texas.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two sisters; her husband; a daughter, Martha; a son-in-law, Dennis Principe; and a great-grandson, Noah Schuenke. She is survived by three sons, Norm, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Glen, of Seagoville, Texas; Barry (Kate), of Athens; a daughter, Lucy Principe, of Mentor, Ohio; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date in Brunswick where she will be interred at the Westview Cemetery alongside her husband and daughter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved