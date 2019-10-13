Home

Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Lucy D. Quinn

Lucy D. Quinn Obituary
CHESTERHILL - Lucy D. Quinn, 96, of Chesterhill, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Athens.
She was born on March 12, 1923 in Chesterhill to the late Frank Ray and Goldie Worden Starling. She was a homemaker and a member of the Chesterhill United Methodist Church and the Order of Easter Star Chapter #59 for over 50 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Lana Hines of The Plains; two grandchildren, Kevin (Erin) Hines and Kerry (J.R.) Payton; three grandchildren, Isaac Payton, Ethan Payton and Karlee Hines; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bobby A. Quinn, and a brother, Frances Starling.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the services.
A special thanks to the Hospice Staff, Jess, Jessica, Sandy, Mark and the staff at Hickory Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to OhioHealth Hospice of Athens, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 15, 2019
