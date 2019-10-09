|
|
McARTHUR - Lula Mae Misner, 76, of McArthur, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, on her 76th Birthday at Holzer of Jackson.
Born in Radcliff on Oct. 8, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Nettie Gregory Lowe. She worked for years at Diamond Stone Quarries in Albany, and retired from Roses in Beaufort, North Carolina.
Lou enjoyed planting flowers, doing crafts, collecting shells, spending time with kids and grandkids, walking the beach and watching the ID Channel and CNN. She loved her coffee and keeping in touch with everyone on Facebook.
Lula is survived by a son, Chuck (Robyn) Misner of Beaufort, North Carolina; a daughter, Rene and Jon Turner of Broad Creek, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ashley (Lance) Balzer of Buchtel, Kaylie, Cory and Laikin Bolles of Broad Creek, North Carolina, Sarah Turner of Leotard, West Virginia, Jordian (John Bullock) Barnes of Beaufort, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Trace Lawrence Ballou of Broad Creek, Corbin Gray Bullock of Beaufort, Payden, Lincoln and Zoe Balzer of Buchtel; sisters, Nellie Lambert of Trenton, Ohio and Anise Misner of McArthur; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Warren Lowe Jr., Woodrow Lowe and Arthur Lowe; sisters, Nettie Marie Zinn and Barbara Brundige; and a granddaughter, Kelsi Lynn Bolles.
Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Malcolm Grueser officiating.
Burial will be in Radcliff Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 10, 2019