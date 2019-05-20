ATHENS - Lureen F. Bailey, 74, formerly of Athens, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 18, while at home with her daughter in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

She was born in Macedonia, Illinois on Jan. 4, 1945, making her birthstone a garnet - an accessory she always favored.

She spent over 20 years not only as a dedicated employee of Ohio University, but also as a spirited sports fan and member of Jan's Fans, an avid arts supporter, and a caring mentor to the many students she oversaw throughout the years. In fact, her love for the students extended far beyond shared time in Baker Center and Memorial Auditorium. She fostered lasting friendships that brought her countless save-the-date notices, baby shower invitations, and graduation announcements - all of which she proudly attended.

Determined yet light-hearted, she possessed a remarkable strength of spirit that allowed her the unique ability to overcome obstacles with a smile - and the occasional sassy deliberation. A voracious reader, an admirer of antiques, an expert breakfast-maker; Lureen wore many hats, all of which are tied by the common thread of sharing - be it books, stories or cherished moments among loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lydia and Lewis Winemiller; and beloved siblings, Lenore, Lyman, Charlie and Kay.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Bailey) Nye and granddaughters Cory and Taylor; son, Boyd R Bailey and granddaughter Cortny; her brothers, Rick, Jack and Lewis and his wife Jean; ex-husband, Leroy Bailey; mother-in-law, Bernice Bailey, sister-in-law Judith Carl, and brother-in-law Fredrick Bailey; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends and family whose lives Lureen touched are invited to celebrate her life at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home on Wednesday, with viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .

Published in The Athens Messenger on May 21, 2019