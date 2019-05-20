Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
For more information about
Lureen Bailey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lureen Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lureen Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lureen Bailey Obituary
ATHENS - Lureen F. Bailey, 74, formerly of Athens, passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 18, while at home with her daughter in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
She was born in Macedonia, Illinois on Jan. 4, 1945, making her birthstone a garnet - an accessory she always favored.
She spent over 20 years not only as a dedicated employee of Ohio University, but also as a spirited sports fan and member of Jan's Fans, an avid arts supporter, and a caring mentor to the many students she oversaw throughout the years. In fact, her love for the students extended far beyond shared time in Baker Center and Memorial Auditorium. She fostered lasting friendships that brought her countless save-the-date notices, baby shower invitations, and graduation announcements - all of which she proudly attended.
Determined yet light-hearted, she possessed a remarkable strength of spirit that allowed her the unique ability to overcome obstacles with a smile - and the occasional sassy deliberation. A voracious reader, an admirer of antiques, an expert breakfast-maker; Lureen wore many hats, all of which are tied by the common thread of sharing - be it books, stories or cherished moments among loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lydia and Lewis Winemiller; and beloved siblings, Lenore, Lyman, Charlie and Kay.
She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Bailey) Nye and granddaughters Cory and Taylor; son, Boyd R Bailey and granddaughter Cortny; her brothers, Rick, Jack and Lewis and his wife Jean; ex-husband, Leroy Bailey; mother-in-law, Bernice Bailey, sister-in-law Judith Carl, and brother-in-law Fredrick Bailey; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends and family whose lives Lureen touched are invited to celebrate her life at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home on Wednesday, with viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the .
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or view a memorial tribute video at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Download Now