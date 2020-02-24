|
|
NELSONVILLE - Lynn B. Blanton, 78, of Nelsonville, passed away Feb. 21, 2020 at The Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Lynn was born June 29, 1941 in Copley, Ohio to Bascom Blanton and Frances Long Blanton. He graduated from New Lexington High School; served in The US Air Force.
Surviving are his wife, Pam R. Blanton of Nelsonville; daughters, Tracie (Bill) Newlun of Nelsonville, Christy (Rick) O'Nail of Murray City; sister, Shirley Howdyshell of New Lexington; grandchildren, Rachel Newlun of Nelsonville, Ryan Newlun of Columbus, Jessica O'Nail (fiancÃ© Carl Joshua Sarver) of Murray City; and several nieces and nephews.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene Blanton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Tim Poling. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests donations be made in Lynn's memory to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 25, 2020